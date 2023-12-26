by VALERIO BARRETTA

AlphaTauri, what growth in 2023

Two points in the first half of the year, 23 in the second half. A tenth place was the best result until the weekend in Hungary, even from Spa onwards it is a seventh place, moreover with a second row on the grid in Mexico. These are the numbers of AlphaTauri, a team that recorded prodigious growth in 2023 and managed to move away from the last position in the constructors' standings to the point of undermining Williams for seventh place.

What happened? Certainly the developments were targeted and above all they were successful, moreover the now former team principal Franz Tost has by his own admission had to carry out an internal “cleaning” job, removing those engineers who had deceived him at the beginning of the year and putting in their place fresh blood.

The noise of the opponents

Growth like this always catches the eye, but when AlphaTauri takes the turn, in Faenza they have to shoulder prejudices and conspiracy theories linked to the relationship with Red Bull. Indeed, according to the colleague of Auto Motor und Sport Michael Schmidt, the impressive pace of developments on the AT04 has the paddock on edge, to the point that an anonymous source within Red Bull admitted: “If AlphaTauri compete for fifth place in 2024 there will certainly be calls to sell the team“.

In 2023, updates were made to the AT04 in 18 out of 22 weekends, and (again according to Schmidt) in at least eight cases the scale of the developments would have allowed them to be considered as a new version of the car. In recent weeks, single-seater director Nick Tombazis, when asked on this issue, had reassured us of the effectiveness of the Federation's controls on the exchange of information between the two teams.