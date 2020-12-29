While South Africa has just exceeded one million coronavirus infections, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during a televised speech on December 28 drastic measures to fight against the spread of Covid-19. However, he insisted on the need to preserve as much as possible the economy, already very fragile in the country.

Lhe South African president emphasized the speed of coronavirus contamination “particularly alarming” and announced radical measures to fight the pandemic, AFP said. Cyril Ramaphosa thus clarified that theThe sale of alcohol will be banned until at least January 15, the wearing of a mask made compulsory throughout the country and the curfew widened – it will now start at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. and will go until 6 a.m.

For 14 days, all gatherings will be prohibited, even outdoors, except for burials limited to 50 people, in particular.

“No one will be allowed to be outside their home, except health workers” during these hours of the night. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a televised speech

Cyril Ramaphosa, however, indicated that bars and restaurants will not close completely to preserve as much as possible the economy, weakened since the first wave of the epidemic, but opening hours will be shortened to respect the new cover schedule. -fire. The ban on the sale of alcohol aims to reduce the number of hospital admissions linked to road accidents or violence, particularly in the family, generated by excessive consumption.

Alcohol generates “risky behavior” and increased the number of admissions to the emergency services, insisted the president: “gunshot wounds, traffic accidents and other accidents add unnecessary pressure” on nursing staff and infrastructure close to their limit in terms of reception and overwhelmed in several provinces.

In March, the sale of alcohol had been banned, then regulated at various levels, a measure much criticized in a country very dependent on alcohol. Until the president’s announcement, it was possible to buy alcohol between Monday and Thursday and only during the day.

To explain the speed of spread of contamination, the president denounced “an extreme lack of vigilance among us” during the festivities. In South Africa, Christmas coincides with the arrival of summer, the end of the school year, family reunions, concerts and religious services, all events described as “super-contaminants”.

“We have let our guard down, we are now paying the price” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a televised speech

“The caregivers are exhausted (…). (They don’t) “are not far from breaking down, they risk losing their lives because of our actions and our inability to take our responsibilities”, specified the president. More than 41,000 of them have been infected since the start of the pandemic in March and according to him, the country is “not yet reached the peak” of this second wave.

South Africa became on Sunday December 27 the first African country to exceed one million contaminations out of a population of 59 million inhabitants. While a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus is responsible for a large majority of new cases, the country has officially recorded more than a million positive cases and some 26,735 deaths.