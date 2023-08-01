Electoral political polls today 1 August 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The consensus of Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia is growing again. This is what emerges from the latest survey carried out by Tecnè according to the Dire agency between 27 and 28 July last, which sees the relative majority party rise to 29.2 percent, an increase of 0.4 points over the last week.

Still followed by the Democratic Party, which fell to 20 percent (-0.2%) and the 5 Star Movement, now at 15.5 percent (+0.1%). In fourth position, according to Tecnè, is Forza Italia, down to 10.9 percent (-0.2%), ahead of the Lega’s 8.7 percent.

Detached Action, at 3.5 percent (+0.1%), followed by the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left, at 3.4 percent (+0.1%), by Italia viva, at 2.5 percent (-0 .1%) and +Europe, at 2.2 percent (-0.1%).

In the last week, the share of voters who say they trust the prime minister has also increased, equal to 53.4 percent (+0.4%), compared to 43 percent who say they do not trust the prime minister (-0.1%). The same trend for the government, which receives 47.5 percent approval (+0.2%), compared to 46.6 percent who say they do not trust the executive (-0.1%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.

