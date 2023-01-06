State Bureau of Investigation: the house of the Acting Governor of the Kherson region Saldo was searched

The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (SBI) conducted a search in the house of the acting governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo. This is reported in Telegramdepartmental channel.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation found things related to Russia in the house of Saldo accused of collaborationism. Among them were books on the history of the country, personal notes on the peculiarities of legislation and official documents.

In early October 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) brought new charges of collaborationism and organizing events in support of Russia to Saldo and his deputy Kateryna Gubareva. They were also accused of transferring the property of Ukrposhta to Russia.

At the end of September, Ukraine accused the organizers of referendums in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of high treason. Among those accused was Vladimir Saldo. In addition, the SBU seized the assets of a company associated with the family of the head of the Kherson region. The company is engaged in mining and processing of granite.