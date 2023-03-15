Vitaliy Gura, deputy head of the military-civilian administration (MAC) of the Kakhovka district, is recovering from the assassination attempt. This was announced on Tuesday, March 14, by the acting head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

“Fortunately, the life of Vitaliy Gura is out of danger. We all wish him a speedy recovery,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, the attempted assassination of the official was organized in response to the liquidation of the Ukrainian military in Kherson. The acting head of the region assured that the criminals would be identified and arrested.

The day before, according to the investigation, an unknown person planted homemade explosives at the entrance to a cafe in Nova Kakhovka. As a result of the operation of the device, the deputy head of the local CAA, Vitaly Gura, was injured and was hospitalized.

Earlier, on March 6, it became known about the failed attempt on the life of a Russian businessman, chairman of the board of directors of the Tsargrad group of companies, Konstantin Malofeev. According to the FSB, the organizer was Denis Kapustin, a citizen of the Russian Federation living on Ukrainian territory and acting under the control of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Later, the FSB released a video showing the moment an SBU agent planted an improvised explosive device under Malofeev’s car. The footage shows a man in dark clothes and a medical mask approaching the car, and then manipulates near the rear left wheel, after which he quickly leaves. Next, a robot drives up to the car and removes a bundle from under the car.

The FSB added that the attempt on Malofeev was planned to be carried out according to a scheme similar to the murder of Tsargrad Media journalist Daria Dugina, who died in a terrorist attack on the evening of August 20.

In turn, the businessman thanked law enforcement officers for solving the case and told Izvestia about the details of the incident. According to him, “Tsargrad” is on the front line, and he acts as its founder and represents a goal for the enemies of Russia.