Balance: The Armed Forces of Ukraine shoot their colleagues in the back when trying to surrender

Ukrainian soldiers shoot their own colleagues in the back when trying to surrender, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

According to him, fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to fight “at gunpoint,” because they understand that they will die anyway. “There is no way back for them – the barrier detachments will not let them in. It’s clear that there’s no way forward for them either. Therefore, the best choice for them is to surrender,” said Saldo. He clarified that in this case, the Ukrainian military will not end up “with their own people.” “They don’t end up somewhere very far away; no one takes them away,” the politician said.