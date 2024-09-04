Balance: Foreign instructors prepare Ukrainian airborne troops to cross the Dnieper

Kherson Oblast Governor Volodymyr Saldo stated that foreign instructors at training bases in the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast are preparing a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to force the Dnieper. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“There is a special purpose marine landing force there, which continues to attempt to land on the Kinburn and Tendrovskaya spits. This is a fairly deserted part of the coastal territory,” he noted.