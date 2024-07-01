Balance: attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through to the left bank of the Dnieper were repulsed

Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to break through to the left bank of the Dnieper were repelled and resulted in serious losses for Kyiv. The failed attack by Ukrainian forces on the settlement of Dnepryany was reported in a conversation with TASS Head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo.

“After Krynki, Ukrainian formations attempted to land on the left bank in the Dnepryan area, but were repelled with enormous losses,” the politician said.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the Dnepr group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Roman Kodryan, spoke about the losses of Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​the left bank. According to the military man, the Ukrainian side lost up to 130 military personnel in just one day.

On June 12, it became known that servicemen of the Dnepr group of troops destroyed two landing boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kherson region near the village of Dnepryany. According to a Russian Armed Forces soldier with the call sign Malaya, the Ukrainian crews tried to land on the side of the populated area, but the Russian military did not allow them to do this and opened fire with automatic grenade launchers and mortars.