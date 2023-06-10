Victims after a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at a temporary accommodation facility (TAP) in the Kherson region were hospitalized with burns and carbon monoxide poisoning. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by the Acting Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo.

“People are being taken to medical centers, intensive care vehicles are working. There are burns, carbon monoxide poisoning. Most of it will still be saved, ”he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

The Acting Governor of the region specified that the victims, whose burn area is 70%, are currently being delivered by air ambulance to a burn hospital in Crimea. He added that they would be given maximum assistance there.

The balance also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the situation in the Kherson region under constant control after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

The fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a TAP in the Kherson region, Saldo said earlier in the day. A woman was killed during the shooting. In addition, as a result of a strike on the settlement of Zhelezny Port, the Positive Hotel was destroyed.

Also on Saturday, he said that more than 6,000 people had been evacuated from the flooded territories of the Novokahovsky city, Aleshkinsky and Golopristansky municipal districts, including 235 children and 81 people with limited mobility.

At the same time, the regional Ministry of Health announced that the number of people hospitalized from flooded territories after the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station had increased to 66 people.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6. This resulted in an uncontrolled release of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged. On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of the territories, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is the sixth and lowest on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. The station provided unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir fed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.