Russian troops destroyed the location of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the suburbs of Kherson, Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said on March 31.

“In the suburbs of Kherson, a building used to house the terrorist organization SBU was bombed,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the region also clarified that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation within a week hit the positions of the 35th brigade of the Ukrainian Marines and several territorial defense brigades in the areas of the villages of Ivanovka, Mikhailovka, Gavrilovka, Tyaginka.

“Our fighters successfully smoked out Ukrainian militants from basements in Krynki, hit enemy ships on the Dnieper River, disrupting attempts at rotation and delivery of military cargo,” he added.

Earlier that day, a representative of the “West” group, Evgeny Polovodov, said that military personnel of the Western group hit more than 350 objects, including temporary deployment points, platoon strongholds, and artillery positions.

At the beginning of the week, March 25, Saldo reported on the changed tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He noted that Ukrainian militants switched to terror tactics, starting to shell civilian infrastructure in the Kherson direction. According to him, they are actively terrorizing civilian vehicles with drones, especially over the roads to Aleshki and Kakhovka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

