Balance: Kherson faces critical water pollution situation

In Kherson, which is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), critical water pollution is observed. This was reported by the Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo in Telegram.

According to him, the causes of pollution are the failure of treatment facilities and the clogging of the Dnieper with the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. As a result, a bacterial infection was found in the river waters, which penetrates into the Kherson water supply system through groundwater.

“We have at our disposal report photos of water sampling from the Dnieper by specialists from the Kirovohrad Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose studies confirmed the presence of infection. It also became known that the occupation authorities of Kherson were forced to send water samples from the Dnieper River to the independent diagnostic center of the Black&Veatch company in Brussels (Belgium),” the head of the Kherson region shared information.

Saldo added that, despite the fact that no traces of infection were found in the water on the left bank of the Dnieper, in the near future it is not worth using the water of the Dnieper and its channels even for technical purposes, swimming and fishing.

Earlier, Saldo stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using terrorist tactics in the Kherson region.