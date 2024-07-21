Saldo: ready to invite objective representatives of the West to the Kherson region

Kherson Region Governor Volodymyr Saldo said he was ready to invite “objectively minded” Western representatives to the region to show them the truth. He is quoted by RIA News.

Saldo explained that he intends to show how the region “returned to its historical homeland in Russia,” as well as the consequences of the shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the governor does not intend to make special efforts to invite Western politicians.

Earlier, Saldo reported that Russian air defense systems shot down two ATACMS missiles over the Kherson region on Sunday morning, July 21. He claims that Ukraine was trying to attack Crimea with these missiles. According to the head of the region, fragments of American missiles fell far from populated areas, there were no casualties or damage.