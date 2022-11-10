The head of the Kherson region called the decision to transfer troops to the left bank of the Dnieper difficult

All the lands of the Kherson region will be defended, justice will be restored. This statement was made by the acting head of the region Vladimir Saldo, for the first time commenting on the decision to transfer Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper. His words on Thursday, November 10, lead RIA News.

“Yes, it’s hard for us now, but still we will defend our land. Our land in the Kherson region, all of its territory, all of its people will definitely be part of the Russian Federation,” he said.

On November 9, it became known that the commander of the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO), General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu considered it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. The maneuver was decided to be carried out in the near future.

On November 10, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops began to be transferred from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper.