The withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Kherson is inevitable. This was reported by the Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo in a conversation with RIA News.

“According to the constitution, the Kherson region is an integral part of the Russian Federation, and the president once again emphasized to our geopolitical opponents that this is not up for discussion. The legitimate authority of Russia will be restored in Kherson and throughout the right bank of the region,” Saldo said.

Earlier, the governor of the Kherson region said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to five thousand people while trying to force the Dnieper and gain a foothold on the left bank. According to his estimates, Kyiv used more than 10 thousand soldiers during the entire period of attempts to land on the left bank.