Acting Governor Saldo called the shelling of Kherson a provocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to accuse Russia

Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo called the shelling of Kherson by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on Saturday, December 24, which resulted in the death of civilians, a provocation. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“This is a disgusting provocation with the obvious goal of blaming the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” the acting head of the region said.

According to him, the nature of the destruction indicates that the fire was fired by the so-called wandering mortar unit from the north and north-west of the city. He called it a vile and dastardly trick often used by the Ukrainian military: “He shot several times and cowardly fled the scene of shelling, often in a civilian car, to cover up the traces of his crimes.”

Saldo also said that the Ukrainian military Kherson residents “are not only shot and thrown into dungeons, subjected to humiliating filtering, but also forcibly mobilized and thrown to the slaughter” in the Donbass, and now they are being destroyed by mortar fire. He blamed the Ukrainian leadership for what was happening.

Earlier it was reported that eight people suspected of complicity with the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained in the Kherson region within a month. The detainees are suspected of assisting the Ukrainian military as members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups or observers and spotters.