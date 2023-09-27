Balance: all those who applauded the SS man in the Canadian Parliament should resign

The acting head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, called for the resignation of all those who applauded the 98-year-old veteran of the 14th SS Grenadier Division “Galicia” Yaroslav Hunki in the Canadian Parliament. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hid from responsibility behind Rota’s back. In an amicable way, he should also resign, like everyone who applauded in the parliament hall,” said Saldo.

He drew attention to the ovation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, whom he called the hereditary Benderite, on whose initiative this Nazi clownery was staged. “It would be even better for them to go to court,” the politician wrote.

On September 22, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, among others, was invited to a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.”