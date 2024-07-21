Saldo: Two ATACMS missiles flying to Crimea shot down over Kherson region
On the morning of July 21, Russian air defense systems shot down two ATACMS missiles over the Kherson region, stated Governor of the region Vladimir Saldo.
He claims that Ukraine tried to attack Crimea with these missiles. According to the head of the region, fragments of American missiles fell far from populated areas, there were no casualties or destruction.
