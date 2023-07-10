Last Saturday the Cruz Azul team got its second consecutive defeat, now, against the Red Devils of Toluca on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
In a match to be forgotten by those led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, the scarlets were vastly superior and won 2-0 with goals from Tiago Volpi and Juan Pablo Domínguez, showcasing the cement team.
In this regard, the defender of the Machine, carlos salcedothanked all the fans who gathered at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, although he said he was sad about the result obtained.
“Thank you Azul fans for this first game at home and because they always encouraged us. I enjoyed it a lot but sad for the result. All united because this is just beginning “wrote the ‘Titan’ through their social networks.
And it is that Carlos Salcedo made a mistake in the first goal of the Estado de México team, by fielding a ball wrong, so that goalkeeper Sebastián Jurada immediately went out wrongly and touched the ball with his hands outside the area, causing his expulsion and, in the end, the goal from the red goalkeeper from eleven steps.
Cruz Azul was still unable to win in the first two dates of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they lost in their debut against the Zorros del Atlas by a score of 2-0, and now, Toluca played tricks on them and beat them by the same result.
For now, the celestial ones are already preparing for the game of the third date, when next Saturday they face Tijuana.
