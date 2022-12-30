The game began with red dominance, with a team full of substitutes where Pedro León, Armando Ortiz, Andrés Carrasco, Manu Pedre, Arnau Ortiz and Miguel Serna put the stripes.

The first attacks came from the wing, giving prominence to the young winger Toral, who got on well with Arnau Ortiz. On the other side, Pedro León endangered the university defense, where Yasser started as a central defender and Pedro Torres covered the left-back. For its part, UCAM CF opted for direct play looking for long balls to Chuma and Salazar.

1

UCAM CF Zorro, Torres (Vicente, 62′), Jiménez (Ivorra., 62′), Lara (J. Ramírez, 45′), Fita (Marín, 45′), Yasser (Abenza, 45′), Mayo (Pedrosa, 62 '), Ramírez, Salazar (Gutiérrez, 45′, Fita, 80′), Cano (Camacho, 45′, Lozano, 75′) and Chuma (Chumbi, 45')

REAL MURCIA Serna (Gallego, 45′), Jaime, Pedre, Junior (Navarro, 75′), Lilu, Armando (Spinman, 75′), López A. (Totti, 56′), Arnau (Gladison, 75′), Pedro León (López O., 69′), Toral (Botía, 56′) and Carrasco (García, 64′) goals

1-0, Salazar (32′)

Referee

Moreno Muñoz, from the Murcian school, assisted by Teruel Esparza and Martínez Calatayud. He admonished the local Chumbi and the visitor García

incidents

Charity match played at the BeSoccer La Condomina stadium in front of around 4,500 spectators

After twenty minutes, Real Murcia again had a clear shot, with a low ball from Pedro León looking for Carrasco that Yasser had to take out by throwing himself to the ground.

Simón’s team had it again, with a play on the right that Carrasco ended up receiving to leave it facing Arnau Ortiz, but the Catalan’s kick ended up clearing it under Zorro. The reply came from Manu Ramírez, who started from the right wing and not as a midfielder, but his shot went high. Jorge Romero tested a defense of three, with Diego Jiménez on the right and Fran Lara alternating behind and at midfield.

However, the one who ended up fine-tuning the goal was UCAM half an hour into the game, with a perfect pass between the lines from Samu Mayo to Isra Salazar, who chipped the ball over Serna to make it 1-0.

Immediately afterwards, Toral tried to respond, with an individual move that raised the red fans, but the shot after the cut was centered and Zorro got rid of it without problems. And clearer was the next one from Pedro León, who crashed into the wood with a shoe from inside the area. Then Toral tried again, although without danger, before the break.

After half an hour into the game, Isra Salazar scored the only goal of the match. Alfredo Gutiérrez left on a stretcher



The second half began with more balance, without much danger coming. We had to wait for a low shot from Alfredo Gutiérrez, which Antonio Gallego saved without problems, ten minutes into the second half to see some action. With the entry of youth squad Botía, Mario Simón achieved more presence in three quarters of the field. On the university side, Pito Camacho made his debut, the latest addition to the Católica team from AD Ceuta.

In a tighter second half and with a carousel of changes, the first arrival of the granas was made by the young Ángel García, who came on for Carrasco, but his shot went too cross against Zorro.

The negative note was given by Alfredo Gutiérrez, who had to retire on a stretcher after a run-in with Spinman.

A Botía free kick that crashed into the wall and a goal from Ángel García already in discount were the highlights of a match where the result was the least of it.

For the second consecutive year, the two best soccer clubs in the capital of Segura put aside their rivalry for a good cause: to raise funds to help those most in need. Next week, back to the official competition.