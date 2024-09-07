USA.- In commemorating the 79th anniversary of the end of World War II, the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, highlighted the democratic values ​​that unite his country with Mexico.

The diplomat said that after the end of the war in 1945, the two nations strengthened their ties and strengthened their relationship.

“Our countries stood together and fought tyranny together, united by our shared democratic values, which led to the joining forces of Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lázaro Cárdenas. “In the eight decades we have been together, we have grown even closer, but the ties that connect us have only grown stronger. We are united not only by our border or our shared economies, but by our deep and abiding belief in the fundamental democratic principles we share,” he said.

Salazar recalled that President Franklin Roosevelt defined the struggle being waged at that time with Nazi Germany as being about preserving freedom.

“We fought, and continue to fight, for four freedoms: freedom from want, freedom of religion, freedom from fear, and freedom of speech. These are not simply requirements for democracy; in many ways, they are democracy,” he said. “As we look back on World War II and the great sacrifices made by so many to preserve these freedoms, we must never lose sight of how precious the democratic values ​​that have united our nations and have been the fundamental basis of our cooperation and integration remain,” he said. Salazar visited a monument in Colorado in front of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where the names of those who fought in World War I and II are inscribed. “I can proudly see surnames of Mexican origin there, such as Montoya, Salas, Quintana and Salazar. My father was a soldier in World War II and fought for those democratic values ​​that then and now continue to unite our nations. Also my uncle Leandro Montoya, who died at the front and is buried in a national cemetery in New Mexico,” he said.