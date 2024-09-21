Mexico City.- The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said that his country is not responsible for the violence generated by organized crime in Sinaloa and other parts of the country.

At a press conference at the Consulate General in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, the diplomat said he does not agree with the claim that the United States unleashed the clashes by capturing Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

“When it is said that the United States, we, are responsible for what is happening in Sinaloa, in other places, I do not agree with that. The reality is that the problem has to be defined and solved. It is incomprehensible how the United States can be responsible for the massacres that we see in different places, like what was seen in Morelos yesterday, or what is being seen in Sinaloa, that is not the fault of the United States,” he said.

Yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador accused the United States of having provoked the escalation of violence by making the decision to capture El Mayo Zambada upon landing at an airport in New Mexico, where he was allegedly taken kidnapped by one of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán’s sons.

Salazar said that the Biden Administration has worked hand in hand with the Mexican Government to combat criminal organizations and that this cooperation led to the capture of important leaders such as Ovidio Guzmán and Rafael Caro Quintero. “The reality is that there is a problem of insecurity and violence, and as Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum said very clearly yesterday, we are going to have to deal with it with strong and deep collaboration. That is the challenge before us,” he said. The ambassador considered that this spirit of collaboration will continue in the next administration so that citizens of both countries can live in peace and tranquility. “What I heard (Sheinbaum) say yesterday is that cooperation, collaboration is required. And that is the reality, because when one looks at the past, there was not always that work as partners. We are going to do that with Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, with her team, with Omar García Harfuch, the designated secretary of security,” he said.