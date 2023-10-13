Salavat Yulaev defeated Vityaz with a score of 8:1 in a KHL match

Ufa’s Salavat Yulaev defeated Vityaz from Balashikha in a regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place at the Ufa Arena and ended with a score of 8:1. Alexander Sharov, Ivan Drozdov, Vladislav Efremov and Vyacheslav Leshchenko scored one goal each for the hosts. Josh Livo and Alexander Khmelevski scored a brace each. Ruslan Pedan scored the only goal for the visitors.

In a parallel match, Avtomobilist beat Chelyabinsk Traktor in Yekaterinburg. The game ended with a score of 2:1. Alexander Sevostyanov and Maxim Osipov scored for the Ekaterinburg team. Albert Yarullin scored a goal for the Chelyabinsk team.

The current winner of the Gagarin Cup is Moscow CSKA. In the 2022/2023 season, the team won the trophy for the third time. The capital club defeated Kazan Ak Bars in a series of up to four wins with a score of 4:3. Previously, the army team won the KHL in the 2018/2019 and 2021/2022 seasons.