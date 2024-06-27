Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/27/2024 – 0:01

Workers achieved salary adjustments above inflation in 92% of negotiations carried out in May. It was the best result since May 2017.

The data comes from the Salariometer, a survey carried out by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe). The calculation uses inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

According to the study, there have been 18 consecutive months with salary adjustments exceeding the increase in prices. So far, 2024 is the year with the highest proportion of adjustments above inflation: 87%. The data is driven by controlled inflation.

Adjustment values

The average adjustment was 5%, against an accumulated INPC of 3.3% in the last 12 months. The real adjustment (i.e., discounting inflation) is thus 1.8%, or 1.3% when considering only the period from January to May 2024.

The biggest adjustments accumulated in the first months of the year were recorded in urban cleaning, sanitation and conservation activities; and in collective meals, both with 3.3%.

The worst result was the trade in oil derivatives, which had no adjustment above inflation, with a real increase of 0.0%. Next, with 0.3%, come telecommunications, telemarketing, proc. data and IT; and private insurance.

The median minimum wage approved at the May conventions was R$1,705, 20.8% above the current minimum wage (R$1,412).

Fipe’s research monitors collective bargaining through information posted on the Mediator page of the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE). The values ​​may change if new agreements and conventions are made available.