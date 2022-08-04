Salary | There is a suspicious conflict of interest associated with the Helsinki salary mess, the emeritus professor estimates

The expert considers it ethically questionable that the senior manager of Helsinki defected to Sarastia just before the salary mess began.

Helsinki The defection from the city to Sarastia company’s payroll, which attracted attention in the middle of the salary mess, is ethically questionable, assesses public management professor emeritus Ari Salminen.

The question is about having worked as CEO of the Financial Services Administration (Talpa) in the city of Helsinki Ulla Kukkonen from moving to Sarastia’s Business Director.

Kukkonen started as Talpa’s CEO in September 2020.

In October–November 2020, Helsinki decided to switch to the new Sarastia salary payment system. The transition was prepared for one and a half years, and the implementation took place between March and April 2022.

At the beginning of March 2022, Kukkonen had started as business director of the Sarastia company.

HS told about the personnel change at the beginning of July in an extensive story about salary payment problems.

Personnel change has attracted a lot of attention during the past week, for example on the messaging service Twitter.

Kukkonen says that he has in no way influenced the selection of Sarastia as the city of Helsinki’s salary payment system.

“At the end of autumn 2020, I was informed that Sarastia had been chosen,” he says.

Also according to HS’s background information, the transfer to Sarastia has already been prepared before Kukkonen started as Talpa’s CEO.

In addition, the transition has been prepared primarily by the city’s digitization and HR units, not so much by Talpa.

In case however, according to professor emeritus Salminen, there is other ethically questionable.

“This is a question of a rather high-level person, so the ethical requirements must be set high. It is usually the practice to refrain from such quick movements,” he says.

According to Salminen, it is somewhat doubtful that the same person is first preparing the transition to the system on the public side with taxpayers’ money and then immediately moves to the other side of the table.

Even though Kukkonen was not choosing Sarastia, he managed Talpa’s operations throughout the time when preparations were being made for the introduction of the system. For example, he represented Talpa in the steering group where the introduction was being prepared.

“CEO-level people often take special, strategic information with them,” says Salminen.

Kukkonen himself says that he is under a duty of confidentiality to the city of Helsinki and therefore could not pass on the city’s internal strategic information to Sarastia.

“Helsing’s customership at Sarastia is the software business customership, and they are responsible for it. I run a business related to outsourced payroll. The client base in Helsinki is not related to my work.”

In the software business area, Sarastia has its own business manager.

Salminen however, such rapid transitions should be avoided. Kukkonen could have taken a break from him before moving on.

“The ethical question is whose interest is served in such a transition,” says Salminen.

Why didn’t Kukkonen take a break before the transition?

“I didn’t think about taking a break because I have nothing to hide here. There is no drama factor here. I applied for a bigger role, and Sarastia offered it to me.”

According to Salminen, the setting raises questions, even if the person has not done anything suspicious.

“It’s also about how this looks from the outside. At the level of managers, the ethical criteria are particularly strict. The manager and his organization should be able to avoid any conflicts of interest and justify why such rapid transitions are made,” he says.

According to Kukkonen, there is no conflict of interest in the case because he has not been involved in the decisions between Helsinki and Sarastia. He considers the transition purely his own career choice.

“I was sincerely in the process of changing to a bigger role, and I couldn’t imagine that this would attract this kind of attention.”

In Salminen’s opinion, the city could create its own ethical rules to prevent similar transfers in the future.