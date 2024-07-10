All the effort finally seems to be paying off: after a long, hard day’s work, the boss agrees to a pay rise. But the joy is usually followed by great disappointment. Because the tax burden also rises as the gross salary increases. The initially generous pay increase often leaves less net than hoped. But employees are not at the mercy of this. With tax-privileged or tax-free extras from the employer, employees can get closer to their big goal: more net from gross.