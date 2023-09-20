Salary | Study: Good-looking bank managers can earn a million more than less attractive ones

According to a study by the University of Vaasa and Hanken, the total annual remuneration of better-than-average good-looking bank managers is about 24 percent higher than that of their less good-looking colleagues.

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Vaasa and Hanken shows that good-looking CEOs of US banks earn an average of one million dollars more per year than CEOs who are less attractive.

The study has been published recently Journal of Economics and Business -in leaf. The study examined the connection between the attractiveness of CEOs’ facial features and remuneration in the banking industry.

Vaasa professor of accounting and finance at the university Sami Vähämaan according to the report, the total annual compensation of better-than-average good-looking bank executives is about 24 percent higher than that of their less good-looking counterparts.

The research material included 167 US banks and 272 individual CEOs.

Researchers used machine learning to evaluate the facial appearance of bank CEOs as objectively as possible. For the research, a machine learning model was built that evaluates the bank manager’s appearance on a scale of one to five.

The research material, i.e. US bank managers, are mainly white men aged around 50-60. The researchers tried a machine learning model on an actor who represents this age group and is generally considered good-looking George Clooney to pictures.

The model didn’t think the bank managers were very handsome. It gave Clooney’s pictures between 4.2 and 4.5 points depending on the picture, while the bank managers’ facial features had an average attractiveness score of 2.7.

The study found that the beauty premium in rewarding bank managers cannot be explained by demographic characteristics such as age, gender or ethnic background.

The professor of accounting and finance participated in the research Sami Vähämaaassistant professor of accounting Mikko Ranta and project researcher Shaker Ahmed from the University of Vaasa and Hanken’s assistant professor of finance Emilia Vähämaa.