The preliminary result of collective wage negotiations in July shows that 70.3% of the readjustments are below the accumulated National Consumer Price Index (INPC), indicated the monthly bulletin Salariómetro – Labor Market and Collective Bargaining of the Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas Foundation (Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas). Fipe).

According to preliminary data, the proportion of readjustments equal to the INPC was 4.4% and that of readjustments above the INCP was 25.3%. The median salary floor was R$1,441 and the average floor was R$1,476. According to the bulletin, in July there were 70 agreements and 21 conventions.

The newsletter also says that in June 41.3% of readjustments were above the INPC, the highest proportion in the last 12 months, and the median readjustment was equal to the accumulated INPC.