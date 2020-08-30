The salary structure of the FC Bayern was a big topic, not least in the contract talks with David Alaba. The annual salary is also said to have been an important sticking point for Manuel Neuer. The decisive factor was loud IMAGE a rumor that Lucas Hernandez is said to earn more than 20 million euros a year. As a result, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic even had to intervene – the players would primarily be asked to critically question rumors of this kind.
When Karl-Heinz Rummenigge talks about transfers, the CEO expresses his concerns about monetary developments in recent years. Primarily, it is not about the transfer fees, but about the steadily rising salaries. David Alaba, for example, is said to demand 20 million euros per year, while newcomer Leroy Sané allegedly collects 17 million euros per annum. Lucas Hernandez, who was signed by Atlético Madrid for 80 million euros a year ago, was dated kicker even reported a salary of 24 million euros.
It is not surprising that these types of rumors are heard and discussed by players. It is all the more astonishing, however, when it is reported that the talks with Manuel Neuer and Alaba are said to have slowed down because of this, and that sports director Hasan Salihamidzic had to make it clear in one-on-one discussions that Hernandez did not earn so much. His advisor Manuel Garcia Quilon had already in April Spox and goal explains that the corresponding report was “completely wrong”: “Lucas does not earn 24 million euros a year at FC Bayern, neither gross nor net. I don’t know who gets the idea that Lucas could earn such huge amounts. Maybe you have Lucas confused with another player or you just want to harm him. “
The salary structure is sacred to Munich. Newcomers also earn good money, but long-standing and well-earned players are usually above them in the ranking. Everyone experiences a sporting and financial appreciation – then questioning the integrity of those responsible without looking critically at the rumors would be simply rash and unfair. It would be just as unfair to use the rumored sum as a means of exerting pressure in order to rise in the ranking yourself – because despite all appreciation there are clear limits that are not exceeded. With exorbitant demands one would rather be sidelined.
According to IMAGE the internal salary limit is 20 million euros. The reports on the contract talks with Neuer and Alaba already suggested such a sum. Regardless of the actual amount, it cannot be assumed that Bayern would adjust this limit upwards for a new addition. No matter which player it is.
Perhaps those responsible behind the scenes should have acted faster and more actively against the rumors about salaries. Above all, the players, if the reporting is correct, would have done well to remain critical. Whispering spreads false claims and creates scapegoats that may not be. Such behavior is not beneficial to the team.
