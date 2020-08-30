According to IMAGE the internal salary limit is 20 million euros. The reports on the contract talks with Neuer and Alaba already suggested such a sum. Regardless of the actual amount, it cannot be assumed that Bayern would adjust this limit upwards for a new addition. No matter which player it is.

Perhaps those responsible behind the scenes should have acted faster and more actively against the rumors about salaries. Above all, the players, if the reporting is correct, would have done well to remain critical. Whispering spreads false claims and creates scapegoats that may not be. Such behavior is not beneficial to the team.