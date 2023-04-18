Retroactive payment of the ATS call can cost public coffers up to BRL 1 billion; for auditors, measure has no legal provision

Auditors from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) considered that the new wage trinket for federal judges and judges is irregular. The figure is equivalent to the retroactive payment of the additional call for length of service, or ATS, and can cost up to R$ 1 billion to public coffers. Auditors ask for the suspension of the benefit and the return of the amounts paid, under the risk of “irreversible damage to the treasury”.

ATS is an extra compensation paid to employees for completing a specific period of time at home. The measure had been extinguished 17 years ago. It is applied again by monocratic decision of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) magistrate, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, retroactively. This means that older magistrates will receive up to R$ 2 million each, referring to said late payment. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

On March 21, the Auditor for Governance and Innovation at the Court of Auditors, Adauto Felix da Hora, argued in an opinion that the reintroduction of the pendant “No legal provisions” and should be suspended, with amounts paid to date returned to the administration of the courts.

The auditor’s dispatch was forwarded to the head of the Governance and Innovation area, who requested the precautionary suspension of payment of the benefit and the opening of a new process to verify the consequences of the decision that “culminated in the use of public resources for the payment of ATS without foundation in constitutional, legal parameters and jurisprudence”.

The CJF (Council of Federal Justice), the body that approved the return of the ATS at the end of 2022, has 15 days to present arguments that justify the recreation of the perk and solutions for the cost caused by the measure. In the document, the auditors also stipulated a period of 2 months for the Council to return the distributed amount.

O Power360 tried to contact the TCU to confirm the information, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.