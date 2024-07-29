Britain’s Prince William to Receive £23.6 Million in 2023

The salary that the heir to the British throne, Prince William, received in 2023 has become known. This reports Daily Beast edition.

According to a financial report published by the Duchy of Cornwall, William received £23.6 million (2.6 billion rubles). This amount financed his personal expenses, as well as those of his wife Kate Middleton and their three children – Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis.

Unlike his father, Britain’s King Charles III, William has not disclosed the amount of tax he pays. His officials have said the prince pays the right amount of tax on his income, although he does not report it publicly.

It was previously reported that the profits generated by the Crown Dependencies for the year rose to £1.1 billion. The increase in profits means that the state will have to allocate a larger sum for the royal family’s expenses in the next financial year.