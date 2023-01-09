the fifth season of stranger things not only is it positioned to be one of the most acclaimed on Netflix, but also one of the most expensive. This is something we saw during the fourth part, it already seems that the budget will increase significantly with the last episodes, and this is due, in part, to to the salary of the actors, which is quite large.

According to a new report from Puck, Netflix has created four-tier contracts, which would indicate the salaries of each of the actors. Here payments are offered from $6 million dollars, up to almost $10 million.

–Level 1 (Winona Ryder and David Harbour). Estimated salary of $9.5 million dollars. By comparison, in the third season they made $2.8 million.

–Level 2 (Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink). Just over $7 million dollars. In the first season, Pucks says, the kids were paid $25,000 per episode.

–Level 3 (Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery). Just over $6 million dollars.

–Level 4 (All others). No number is provided.

It is important to mention that Millie Bobby Brown has a separate contract with Netflix. Although the amount earned by this actress is unknown, Puck has mentioned that it is quite lucrative, so it would not be unreasonable to think that her salary for the last season of stranger things be similar to that of Winona Ryder and David Harbour. On related topics, Noah Schnapp comes out as gay. Similarly, Schnapp talks about the end of the series.

Editor’s Note:

If the children, or now young adults, manage to correctly handle the money of stranger thingsThey won’t have to work anymore. Or, like Finn Wolfhard, they could stay away from the camera without suffering any major repercussions on their lives.

Via: Puck