For at least four years, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro had not paid salaries and the thirteenth day. In the midst of the pandemic, however, they managed to regularize the payment schedule.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the last time civil servants had received the thirteenth payment within the legal term was in 2014. Between 2016 and 2020, the benefit was paid in 12 installments. Salaries had also been paid staggered and delayed since 2016, but just over a year ago, the government started paying them on time and, last year, was able to pay the thirteenth until December 20.

In Minas Gerais, salaries started to be paid on time in August 2021 – after five and a half years of installments -, and the thirteenth was fully deposited on time for the first time after six years. In Rio de Janeiro, there are already 15 months of salaries paid correctly, but 2021 had the first thirteenth paid in advance since 2015.

State Finance Secretaries say that the reforms adopted by their governments in the last three years were essential to achieve a financial organization. For experts, however, the reforms will have a greater impact in the medium and long term.

The secretaries also say that inflation helped to raise revenue and that the ban on readjustments to servers also collaborated on the spending side.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

