Deputy Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Irina Manuylova announced the imminent introduction of a minimum wage for young scientists. According to her, there is already a fundamental understanding on this matter, and the salary will be about 17-20 thousand rubles. TASS…

During a press conference on the events of the Year of Science and Technology in the region, the official called this level sufficient, it will allow “the guys to enter this sphere of activity, feeling a certain financial protection.” Manuilova emphasized that such a salary is “initially stable financial support for beginning scientists.”

The official answered a question about the salary scandal in the region, which erupted after the complaint of the scientist Anastasia Proskurina. In early February, she told the country’s President Vladimir Putin that she receives 26 thousand rubles a month, although she owes, as the head of state pointed out, 80 thousand rubles. Then the president instructed the government to investigate the situation.

Manuilova noted that a commission of the Ministry of Education and Science came to the region to resolve this issue, and preliminary decisions to remedy the situation have already been made. At the same time, she noticed that the May 2012 decrees speak of the average salary, which means that it is permissible when someone receives significantly less than this amount, and someone – an order of magnitude more.

This week, Putin asked the government to analyze the situation with public sector salaries and tell him about the results by April 20, 2021. This instruction is the first in the list of those formulated after the meeting on February 10. At it, the head of state demanded to stop the practice of adjusting salary indicators so that they formally meet the requirements.

A year ago, the president announced that the share of Russians who can be classified as middle class is more than 70 percent. He referred to the World Bank methodology, according to which the middle class are people with incomes one and a half times higher than the minimum wage. For Russia at that time, this income was 17 thousand rubles, this year it exceeded 18 thousand rubles.