Salary model | “The situation is completely absurd” – the Ay leader threatens salary elections

August 5, 2024
in World Europe
Salary model | "The situation is completely absurd" – the Ay leader threatens salary elections
“We are going to ask the politicians what is the right salary increase for teachers and other female-dominated fields in the public sector,” says OAJ president Katarina Murto.

Next the spring municipal elections can become salary elections, threatens the chairman of the teaching trade association OAJ Katarina Murto. According to him, this will happen if the government brings a bill on the so-called export model to parliament in the fall.

“This legal path inevitably means that next spring’s municipal elections will not only be education elections but also wage elections,” says Murto.

