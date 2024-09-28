Saturday, September 28, 2024
Salary model | MTV: Sdp is going to make an interim question about the wage model

September 28, 2024
Salary model | MTV: Sdp is going to make an interim question about the wage model
Sdp believes that the project will mess up the wage negotiations in female-dominated fields that will take place next spring.

Sdp’s chairman Antti Lindtman tells MTV that the Social Democrats intend to ask a question about the export-led wage model, the bill for which is currently being considered by the parliament.

“This is such a big matter of principle that we cannot look at this from the sidelines. We will leave this as an interim question and measure the government’s trust”, says Lindtman In the news extra.

Sdp believes that the project will mess up the wage negotiations in female-dominated fields next spring, and demands the government withdraw its bill.

“Nurses, teachers, waiters, shop assistants, why not construction workers and police officers, they have two options. If the law is introduced, they will have to make contracts on the spot without a mediator, or else they will be sentenced to an eternal wage pit,” warns Lindtman.

