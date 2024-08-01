Salary model | A raging dispute in the labor market forced the government to intervene, the national mediator urges the parties to look in the mirror

Salary model|According to Anu Sajavaara, the government’s draft law on the wage model would practically prevent settlement proposals similar to the 2022 solution in the municipal sector.

With the social partners is now the place of the screen, says the national mediator Anu Sajavaara. In his opinion, the parties should be able to agree on issues so that the government does not make decisions on their behalf.

The government’s legal project to promote the so-called export model is progressing. Its purpose is to strengthen the model in which salary increases for employees in the export industry determine the ceiling for increases in other sectors as well.

In Finland, politicians have traditionally left matters such as salary increases to be agreed between wage earners and employees. The government asked the parties to agree on an export model, but when this did not happen, the government started to promote the matter with a law.

“Politicians are now interfering with what is actually part of the mandate of the social partners. On the other hand, it shows the inability of the labor market parties to agree on issues,” says Sajavaara.

So Sajavaara does not blame the government. In his opinion, employees and employers should be able to agree on issues so that “the ball stays in the court of the labor market organizations”.

“There is a place for looking in the mirror from both sides.”

The beginning originally, the government wanted to enshrine in law that the mediator could not give a settlement proposal in which wages would rise more than the general line.

In the drafting of the law, the wording was softened. According to the draft law, the national conciliator should “in order to safeguard the national economy and other general interests, conduct his mediation in such a way that wage formation works as well as possible and the functioning of the labor market is not jeopardized”.

According to Sajavaara, the draft law is relatively successful compared to expectations.

“I consider this a more successful solution than writing word for word what is written in the government program.”

The opinion round for the draft ended on Tuesday. The change was criticized, for example, by the chancellor of justice Tuomas Pöystiwho believes that the presentation could jeopardize the mediator’s independence or impartiality.

Sajavaara disagrees and estimates the practical effects to be small. He says that the mediators have already taken into account the functioning of the labor market and considered themselves bound to the so-called main opening line, i.e. wage increases in the export sectors.

“When you listen to the most cutting-edge comments and when you paint threatening pictures, it’s a bit surprising. Mediation has been looking at the big picture for a long time before this, actually throughout the history of mediation.”

Opponents of the law, i.e. wage earners’ organizations, think that the change is big in principle. They do not want a model favorable to employers to be written into the law.

Practical at this level, it is significant that the law would also apply to mediation boards.

In 2022, based on the conciliation board’s proposal, a solution for the municipal sector was born, which streamlined trade unions in business life and the private sector. In many years, the agreement will automatically bring wage increases in the municipal sector that are higher than in export sectors.

In the future, the chairman of the mediation board would be a national mediator or a mediator. In the municipal sector dispute, the board was chaired by the Undersecretary of State Elina Pylkkänen from the Ministry of Labor and the Economy.

According to Sajavaara, in practice the law would prevent settlement proposals similar to the solution in the municipal sector, despite the relaxed wording.

“I don’t think that any mediator would make a decision like the mediation board made then.”

The labor market partners would still be able to agree on salary increases as large as they want in the future. The law change would only limit the proposals of the mediator and mediation boards.

Rain hazard is concerned about the lack of cooperation in the labor market. The situation is tense. In the spring, we saw extensive strikes where employees opposed several government projects, including the export model.

In addition, the labor market is now characterized by a divide between the private and public sectors.

Unions representing public sector employees such as OAJ and Tehy would have wanted to negotiate on the export model, but SAK would have wanted to negotiate on other government projects at the same time.

“Maybe it was a solution that could have been thought about a little more. Would it have been worth going to negotiate after all?” Sajavaara asks and at the same time states that perhaps reconciliation was then considered an impossible task.

Wage earners’ organizations are widely opposed to the export model, but it has been particularly important for nurses and teachers. Female-dominated industries fear that their members will sink into the pay pit.

Sajavaara has worked as a national mediator for about two years. Before this, he worked at the service industry employers’ association in Palta.