Salary mess | Too much money is pouring into Kaisa’s account all the time, and no one in the city of Helsinki can help

Kaisa has received more than 10,000 euros too much salary from the city of Helsinki. However, despite requests, no one takes them back.

From Helsinki Kaisa to laugh He doesn’t know how else to react to recent salary payments.

Kaisa has worked in the city of Helsinki as a doctor. Last summer, he decided to take his vacation, take family and parental leave, and finally change jobs.

Kaisa wasn’t quite sure how much the city of Helsinki still had to pay her, so she stayed in peace to wait for her wages. Usually, they are paid more or less correctly without the employee having to actively intervene.

“In August, quite a lot of money started coming in,” says Kaisa. Then more money came. And more.

At the moment, Kaisa’s total salary is about 17,000 euros, although according to Kaisa’s estimate, her real claims are at most about 5,000 euros.

In August Kaisa began to question whether the salary money from the city is really far too much. At that time, he had already received wages for about ten tons.

When, one day, Kaisa received an additional payment from the city, she decided to contact her supervisor about the matter. However, no one could say what to do with the extra money.

Then a bear letter came unexpectedly to Kaisa’s home. In that case, the city of Helsinki paid back the extra sum of 1,600 euros within a week’s payment period.

“Of course, I paid it back right away. There’s nothing to it,” says Kaisa.

But soon he got a salary from the city again. The amount was the same 1,600 euros, which he just paid back.

“I messaged the manager and payroll again. I asked what was going on. However, no one could say anything again.”

It is very difficult for Kaisa to come to grips with the true state of the salary payment, because he has not even received all the salary receipts for himself. And the payslips he has received are really cryptic. That also complicates the clarification of Kaisa’s situation, that she is no longer at work, and cannot access the working time systems.

“ “The sums are not exactly small.”

Kaisa says that over the course of the autumn, more and more obscure salaries have come from the city. Now they haven’t even been brought back. Kaisa says that the most embarrassing thing about the matter is that the extra wages may have an uncontrollable effect on her tax rate.

“Of course, this is better this way. When some people don’t get paid at all.”

Kaisa is particularly dissatisfied with the fact that no one in the city is actively looking into her case, despite several requests. However, Kaisa understands that the people working in payroll are completely overworked, and her case is not the most critical.

“However, it is really worrying that such a large employer is in such a mess. The amounts are not exactly small.”

Kaisa’s account still has plenty of extra salary money. He has put them aside so he can pay them back when the bear letters next arrive.

Helsinki the city has announced that it will solve salary problems all the time and compensate any losses generously.

The problems with salary payment have continued since last spring. That’s when the city switched to a new salary payment program called Sarastia.

Kaisa’s name has been changed, because as an individual employee she criticizes the activities of a major employer.