Salary mess | The student was caught in the crosshairs: Helsinki made an absurd declaration of income of thousands of euros

A woman from Helsinki got into trouble with the city of Helsinki’s salary bill, which threatened to take away her only income.

In early childhood education the working woman had to work for months due to problems caused by Helsinki’s new salary payment system.

It all started in August, when a woman from Helsinki noticed on payday that she had received thousands of euros more than she should have. It turned out that he had also been paid for a job he had quit over a year earlier.

The woman was actively in contact with the salary administration and eventually got the extra salary paid back to the city. But the problems didn’t stop there.

On Thursday, the trade unions Tehy and JHL announced that they would take the wage dispute to court.

Woman was on study leave at the end of August. From then on, his only income was income-linked adult education allowance paid by the Employment Fund.

In October, another surprise awaited him. The city had erroneously reported to the income register that it had paid the woman 4,600 euros in salary. The woman was on study leave, and no comparably large salary had been paid.

“I haven’t received any salary statement since October and no salary has been paid to my account,” says the woman.

The bottomless notification of completely incorrect income was to drive the woman completely without income, because adult education support is applied for according to the merits in the income register.

The woman does not appear by name, because it could complicate her work situation in the future.

The woman contacted the city’s payroll administration several times about the mistake. It was only on the third call that the problem was understood, and the mistake was promised to be corrected.

The employment fund gave the woman until November 15 to correct the mistake. The woman waited. A few days before the deadline, the error was still uncorrected. According to the city, the reason was congestion in the income register.

Last at the time the city submitted a salary certificate, which the Employment Fund accepted as proof.

The woman was not only worried about her livelihood, but also irritated. In addition, sorting out the salary mess has kept him busy significantly.

Investigating the matter has taken a lot of time, and because of the study leave, the woman will not even receive the 200 euro sports and culture benefit promised to the staff, with which the city compensates for the inconvenience caused by salary payment problems.

“I feel that the refund should also apply to me. Here, I have had to live in fear because I don’t know how the support will be paid,” says the woman.

Helsinki the introduction of the new salary payment system Sarastia in the spring has caused long-lasting problems for the city’s employees.

At the end of October, there were still more than 8,000 unsolved errors. The recent CEO of Talpa, Helsinki’s financial management service business that manages payroll Anniina Kitula believes that the problems will continue into next year.

“I have confidence that the problems will be fixed. But now there have been challenges in the system that I have not seen elsewhere before,” says Kitula. Kitula has also worked at Sarastia in several management positions.

For individual cases Kitula does not take a stand, but says that the problems described by the woman are typically caused by the fact that the supervisor has not announced the start or end of the employment relationship.

“Before, in the old payroll, you asked for this information, but with digitization, supervisors have to enter it into the system themselves,” says Kitula.

According to Kitula, incorrect information entered in the income register must be corrected manually.

According to Kitula, Helsinki’s challenge is especially volume. The city has almost 40,000 employees.