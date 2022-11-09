Salary mess | Problems grew in Helsinki’s salaries: still more than 8,000 errors uncorrected

There were still more than 8,000 errors in the City of Helsinki’s salaries at the end of October. The errors had even slightly increased in October.

Helsinki the city’s payroll chaos continues and even seems to be getting worse. The number of salary errors increased between the end of October and the beginning of November compared to the previous period.

November 3, 8,203 There was still an uncorrectable error in the Helsinki payroll. The corresponding number on October 19 was 8,076. The city of Helsinki told its employees about the numbers at a press conference held on Wednesday.

Wholly salary was missing on November 3 in 62 salaries, while the corresponding number on October 19 was 96. Partial salary had not been paid in 4,378 salaries, while the corresponding number on October 19 was 4,144. Too much salary had been paid in 1,174 salaries, while the number on October 19 was 1 228.

The city’s goal was initially to have June’s mistakes corrected by the end of October. The goal was not completely reached, the manager responsible for stabilizing payroll Kirsti Laine-Hendolin said on Wednesday.

According to him, correcting mistakes afterwards is more complicated.

There was an error in 4.6 percent of October’s payrolls. The number of incorrect salary calculations has dropped. Last June, there were errors in up to 12 percent of salary calculations.

However, towards the end of the year, the number of incorrect salary calculations will not decrease, but will probably increase when the customer service backlog is cleared.

Payroll on November 3, the customer service had 9,469 contact requests related to payroll.

Helsinki’s goal is now that at the turn of the year the error rate in payroll calculation should be around five percent.

Annina A tickle started at the beginning of November as the CEO of the City of Helsinki’s financial management service business (Talpa). Talpa’s tasks include payroll.

Kitula has previously worked at Sarastia Oy in several different management positions.

The city of Helsinki’s problems with salary payment started when the city switched to a new salary payment system at the turn of March-April this year. The Hijat system was then replaced by the Sarastia system.

Correction 9.11. 6:03 p.m.: The story first stated that at the beginning of November, 4.6 percent of all payrolls were incorrect. In reality, there was an error in 4.6 percent of the October payrolls.

