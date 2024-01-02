Salary mess | City of Helsinki: The salary mess is now over

The city of Helsinki estimates that the salary mess is now over, as there are only 1.36 percent of errors.

Helsinki the city estimates that the salary mess has now been sorted out and completely over.

HS has told about several employees or former employees who received bear letters, from whom the city collects thousands of euros. According to their own account information, some have never received the money that the city collects back from them.

However, the City of Helsinki estimates that the number of errors in salary payment is now so low that the salary mess can be considered to be almost completely behind us.

“From our point of view, there is no longer a wage mess. Pay errors are 1.36 percent, which is an extremely good result for our volumes. We send about 60,000 payslips every month,” says the CEO of Talpa, the city's financial administration service business Anniina Kitula.

Also In Kitula's opinion, customer service works well: the waiting time in the phone service is 6–8 minutes and the call response rate is 70.

“There are still situations where we unfortunately have to recover overpaid salaries. It is also in the interest of the citizens of the municipality. We use taxpayers' money.”

However, many of the employees and former employees interviewed by HS said that finding out the background of debt collection letters is very tedious. The unemployed nurse said that despite her numerous calls, her case has not been resolved by the city, and her call requests have not been answered.

However, the amount collected from him is increasing all the time.

Do you think it's fair that low-paid employees are charged large sums with a short payment period, Anniina Kitula?

“There is always a two-week payment period in the letter regarding excessive salary. However, mail takes its own time.”

In this way, the payment time for the recipient of the invoice is actually shorter. According to Kitula, the city is now changing the payment period to four weeks.

Kitula says that you can apply for flexibility in the payment period for a maximum of four months. Information about applying for a payment period is given in the letter.

“If that's not enough, you can get an even longer payment period through the legal services of the City of Helsinki. There is no intention in any name that a person is expected to be able to pay it right away.”

A tickle cannot assess whether the city still has plenty of recoverable wages.

“All cases are under investigation. When a payment period has been granted for several months, they continue to run for a long time until all overpaid wages have been collected.”

The problems related to the salary payment of the city of Helsinki started in the spring of 2022. The reason for the problems was weak preparation for the new salary payment system and poor management.

In addition, the city started to fix the problems too slowly, according to an external investigation.