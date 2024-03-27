Salary mess | An income of 60,000 euros appeared out of nowhere in the income register of a former employee of the City of Helsinki

The mistake of Helsinki's salary bill was to derail the finances of a family with children. Natalia Hakola received a generous ghost salary years after employment.

Helsinki a former employee of the city Natalia Hakolan income of almost 60,000 euros appeared out of nowhere in the income register.

Hakola was last employed by the city of Helsinki in 2021. In February of this year, he discovered by chance that, according to the income register, the city of Helsinki had paid him a salary of 59,994 euros.

Correcting the error proved difficult.