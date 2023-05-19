Juventus referred for the salary case: the trial in June

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office has communicated the referrals of Juventus and seven of its executives or former executives to the National Federal Court: these are Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti and Stefano Braghin. The accusation advanced by Giuseppe Chiné concerns the “violation of article 4, paragraph 1, of the CGS for various acts and behaviors relating to four different aspects under investigation: the 2019-20 season salary maneuver; that for the 2020 season -21; the agent branch; partnerships with other clubs, for which the outcome of the investigation is summarized below (among other things, the referral indicates the 131 documents, deeds, minutes, contracts and email correspondence relevant for the purposes of the investigation)”. So no plea deal, which would have allowed a discount that could have gone as far as halving the possible penalty that would be faced in trial. The trial is expected to start in June. Here is the press release from the FIGC.



Salary maneuver, Juventus deferred: “7 managers have violated sporting loyalty”

The Federal Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, in relation to the investigation “Transmission of documents by the Public Prosecutor of Turin contained in the file at the basis of the notice pursuant to art. 415bis cpp issued on 10/24/2022 paid by FC Juventus SpA and its members”, having examined the results of the criminal investigation and the documents acquired by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin; having evaluated the investigation carried out in the disciplinary field and given the proposal of the Deputy Federal Prosecutor Giorgio Ricciardi and the Deputy Federal Prosecutors Luca Scarpa and Alessandro D’Oria; referred Juventus to the National Federal Court – Disciplinary Section, as direct and objective liability, pursuant to art. art. 6, paragraph 1 and 2, of the Sports Justice Code, for the acts and behaviors put in place by its managers; and in order Andrea Agnelli (at the time Chairman of the Board of Directors), Pavel Nedved (at the time Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors), Fabio Paratici (at the time Chief Football Officer), Federico Cherubini (at the time Head of Football Teams & Technical Areas at the time), Giovanni Manna (at the time DS of the Under 23), Paolo Morganti (at the time Head of Football Operations), Stefano Braghin (at the time Director of the Youth Sector), who are accused of violating art. 4, paragraph 1, of the CGS for various acts and behaviors relating to 4 different aspects covered by the investigation: the 2019-20 season salary maneuver; the one for the 2020-21 season; the vein agents; partnership relationships with other clubs, for which the outcome of the investigation is summarized below (among other things, the referral indicates the 131 documents, deeds, minutes, contracts and email correspondence relevant for the purposes of the investigation) .

Regarding the 2019-20 salary maneuver, Andrea Agnelli and Fabio Paratici (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Football Officer, respectively), are accused of violating art. 4, paragraph 1, of the CGS (“principles of loyalty, correctness and probity”), for having filed with Lega Serie A the 4-month salary reduction agreements (March, April, May and June 2020) of 21 players (Bentancur Colman Rodrigo, Bernardeschi Federico, Bonucci Leonardo, Chiellini Giorgio, Cuadrado Bello Juan Guillermo, Da Silva Danilo Luiz, De Ligt Matthijs, De Sciglio Mattia, Demiral Merih, Costa De Souza Douglas, Dybala Paulo Exequiel, Higuain Gonzalo Gerardo, Khedira Sami, Lobo Silva Alex Sandro, Matuidi Blaise, Pjanic Miralem, Rabiot Adrien, Ramsey Aaron James, Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo, Rugani Daniele, Szczesny Wojciech) and the coach Sarri Maurizio, failing to deposit the economic agreements for the integration or recovery of 3 of the 4 months’ salaries renounced (April, May, June 2020) already concluded with the same players and with the coach, in the awareness that the economic agreements containing the salary supplements for the recovery of the waived monthly salaries would have been filed after 6.30.2020, i.e. after the closing of the accounting year on 06.30.2020, as actually happened.

The same violation, and in this case among the managers under investigation there is also Pavel Nedved, vice president of the Board of Directors, is contested for the 2020-21 season, in relation to the salary reduction agreements of amounts essentially equal to 4 months’ salary (March, April, May and June 2020) of 17 football players (Bentancur Colman Rodrigo, Bernardeschi Federico, Bonucci Leonardo, Chiesa Federico, Cuadrado Bello Juan Guillermo, Da Silva Danilo Luiz , Kulusevski Dejan, Lobo Silva Alex Sandro, Mc Kennie Weston James Earl, Rabiot Adrien, Szczesny Wojciech, Demiral Merih, Ramsey Aaron James, Ramos De Oliveira Arthur Henrique, Chiellini Giorgio, Dybala Paulo Exequiel, Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo) in the knowledge that there would have been no effective salary reduction, as the same amounts would have been recognized to the same players (a circumstance that did not occur only for Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo) in subsequent sports seasons, as already agreed between the parties through private agreements not reported on federal forms (so-called side letters). Circumstance which then actually occurred through the filing, after 30.6.2021, the closing date of the 2021 accounting year (except for Arthur Melo, who received the salary amounts waived in the 2022/23 season as an incentive to leave) of economic agreements for wage integration. All this, moreover, in order to postpone in subsequent years (2022 and, for some, also 2023) the costs related to the amounts waived by the players before 06.30.2021, with this, moreover, violating the accrual accounting principle and, therefore, thus violating the principle of equal conditions with the other sister companies of the League of A, in terms of economic and financial equilibrium.

CONTINUES

Subscribe to the newsletter

