Points will be penalized for the violation of article 4 by Juventus managers and former managers. Given the failure to negotiate on the basis of the fine, this seems to be the path that the federal prosecutor intends to take

The referrals received today by the federal prosecutor’s office against Juventus – for direct and objective liability – and for eight of its managers and former managers – who are contested under article 4 of the Code of sports justice, the one on non-loyalty – open up a new front procedural with its possible further sanctions.

What the Code provides — The prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè accuses the club of having violated article 6 which in fact refers to the 4 disputed against Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici, Cherubini, Manna, Morganti, Braghin and Gabasio. The latter provides that any subject “who carries out activities of a competitive, technical, organisational, decision-making or otherwise relevant to the federal system” is required to observe “the principles of loyalty, correctness and probity in any relationship in any way referable to the ‘sports activity” (paragraph 1). The penalties for the club? In paragraph 2 (with reference to art. 8) the following are clearly listed: warning; fine; fine with warning and penalty of one or more points in the standings. See also The possible line-up of Cruz Azul to face Necaxa on day 6 of the 2022 Opening

Penalty — In this case we know that Juventus attempted a moderate approach towards the plea deal, probing the ground for a fine and finding Chinè’s door closed under these conditions. It is therefore probable that the prosecutor will want to ask for more penalty points. How many? To give a more reliable answer to this question, it is necessary to wait until Monday, to understand what the sanction will be decided by the Federal Court of Appeal in the capital gains trial. Certainly the intention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is to carry out the next steps on salary maneuvers – the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal – by the end of this season (June 30), “freezing” the ranking after the second instance to draw up the final ranking, therefore without waiting for any appeal to the Sports Guarantee College.

May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 21:40)

