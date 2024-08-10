Mexico City.- This year, the average salary increase in the country will be 6.08 percent, just above inflation, according to estimates by the human capital firm Adecco.

It is worth noting that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) forecast that average inflation will stand at 4.40 percent for the last quarter of the year.

The sector that will see the largest increase will be aerospace, with 6.77 percent, followed by automotive and manufacturing, with 6.25 percent and 6.30 percent, respectively, according to Adecco.

Meanwhile, the sectors that would see the lowest increases are logistics and consumption, with increases of 5.60 percent and 5.50 percent, in that order.

Gloria Guerrero Muñiz, manager of the Adecco T&C Division, said that legislative changes in labor matters and the policy of improving minimum wages have had an impact on companies.

Specifically, according to Guerrero Muñiz, the increase in the minimum wage has put pressure on salaries at the different levels of an organization. That is, in the last two years, the minimum wage has increased by 20 percent, and this has generated a gap in internal equity, especially at the operational and technical levels, which is where this policy of increases has an impact, said the specialist.

For example, a cleaning assistant had an average income of 6,223 pesos in 2023, but with the increase in the minimum wage his remuneration rose to 7,468 pesos, that is, he reached the salary level of a general assistant, according to Adecco calculations.

For this reason, companies have to gradually increase salaries at all levels to avoid overlapping.

“The private sector is susceptible to changes in employment because it plans budgets and a salary increase impacts them,” said Gloria Guerrero.

The adjustment to the minimum wage has a greater effect on manufacturing companies, which have the largest number of operational positions.

Adecco warned that this situation has led to discretionary increases in middle and senior management to avoid an impact on the budget, as well as an increase in informal jobs, informal salary payments and temporary contracts.