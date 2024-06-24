RANEPA: the minimum salary expectations of students amounted to 50.5 thousand rubles

The minimum wage expectations for students of Russian colleges and technical schools after receiving a diploma of secondary vocational education (SVE) amounted to 50.5 thousand rubles. About it reports Vedomosti newspaper with reference to the results of a study by employees of the Presidential Academy (RANEPA).

The analysis was carried out by senior researcher at INSAP RANEPA Dmitry Loginov and leading researcher at CENO RANEPA Elena Lomteva. According to the results of the study, it turned out that the acceptable level of remuneration after receiving a diploma was higher for men than for women – 56.9 versus 45 thousand rubles.

At the same time, both of them understand that in reality, after graduating from college, they will expect lower salaries – 41.4 (men) versus 28.7 thousand rubles (women). Employers often cannot meet all the needs that a college graduate needs to live a comfortable life, and college graduates understand this, Lomteva explained. For this reason, students prefer to realistically assess their job prospects, she concluded.

The difference in the desired salary and the salary that employers are willing to offer is typical not only for college students, but also for Russians in general. At the end of 2023, according to analysts from the UTEAM service, citizens’ salary expectations when finding a new job increased by 15-20 percent. At the same time, as experts noted, not all companies were ready for such requests from applicants.