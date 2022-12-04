Salary dispute | Paramedic Emma Aro unexpectedly receives thousands of euros after an age-old salary dispute was resolved

The change in working hours brings 1.6 million euros in compensation to paramedics in Satakunta.

In Satakunta paramedics receive compensation of 1.6 million euros from the hospital district for years of unpaid overtime.

One out of about a hundred people receiving compensation is a resident of New Town Emma Aro.

“Yes, it was surprising that the joint pot was so big. Yes, we had an inkling that we might be on the verge of a big sum,” says Aro.

Aro doesn’t want to say how much the amount means to him. The amount of compensation generally received varies among paramedics from a few euros to 40,000 euros. There are interest charges that can amount to thousands of euros.

“However, the compensations are so large that I thought about paying off the car loan. We have a wedding in the spring, so part of the money goes to that and part to savings, of course,” says Aro.

Steppes emphasizes that it is not a gift but money earned by work.

“Of course, the overtime compensation should have been received when the work was done. Although it’s nice to get the money now as a low-paid person.”

With this, Aro refers to the rise in the cost of living. Inflation has increased the price of food and gasoline is even more expensive. In addition, soon the cold of the crisis winter will begin to intensify and the total amount of the electricity bill will rise. With the family, the money goes largely to these costs, says Aro.

Aro has a 2-year-old and a 7-month-old child. Reimbursements are not helpful for purchasing Christmas presents, as the money does not enter the account until the turn of the year at the earliest or at the end of January at the latest.

“Although of course it makes Christmas shopping easier when you know that such compensation is coming,” says Aro.

Rauma Aro, who works as a paramedic, is the chairman of the Satakunta paramedics association. For a long time, the association has demanded that the municipal corporation of the Satakunta hospital district change the working hours from shift work to general working hours.

Shift work time is used, for example, in hospital and health center bed wards and service buildings. Period working time does not constitute daily or weekly overtime, but overtime occurs when the period’s regular working time is exceeded.

In general working hours, overtime occurs, for example, when the working time exceeds eight hours a day or a longer shift is planned in the work shift list.

The basis of the association’s demand was that, according to the association, shift work cannot be applied to paramedics and field managers, as they mainly treat patients outside the hospital building.

As a result of the local negotiations, the municipal corporation will pay retroactive overtime claims with interest for the shifts performed from January 21, 2019 until August 14, 2022.