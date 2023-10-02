The gender pay gap has widened in the past two years. This became apparent on Monday biennial salary survey from career platform Intermediair and Nyenrode Business University, in which more than 23 thousand people participated. The difference in salary between men and women will have increased to 7.4 percent on average in 2023. In 2021, income had actually become more equal compared to the previous survey; then the difference was 5 percent.

For both men and women, income increased significantly over two years on average, but the increase was much greater for men. This year, 70 percent of respondents said they received a raise, but more men received a raise than women. The salary difference between men and women is visible at every level of education. But the higher the education level, the greater the differences.

Men also benefit from better secondary employment conditions. On average, men were three times as likely to own a company car and share in profits twice as often. They also received a bonus more often than women. Women did receive a 13th month more often than men. According to the research, these differences in employment conditions are because women more often work in the non-profit sector.