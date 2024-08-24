Chihuahua, Chih.- The federal government does not have the authority to apply deductions to the staff of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, according to the representative of non-unionized base workers, Adriana Neri, who mentioned that the versions spread by the national Executive in this regard are false. “The only one who has the authority to make deductions in the payroll is the one who appears as the employer, which is the Judicial Branch,” she said.

Yesterday, users of the Federal Courts of Justice came to the facilities to ask when the strike will end and what the follow-up to their cases will be.

On the third day of suspension of work in the Federal Judicial Branch, activities continue only in urgent cases, while in other cases that do not fall under this assumption, the legal deadline is suspended.

The staff protesting the reform of the Federal Judicial Branch remains in the park outside the building on Mirador Avenue.

Of the cases handled by city lawyers, 80% correspond to the State Courts, so they have not yet felt the effects of the closure of the Federal Courts, commented the spokesman of the Federation of Bar Associations and Colleges of Lawyers, Ernesto Avilés, at the same time mentioning that if this strike situation reaches the State Courts, it will be serious in the social sphere.

He indicated that it is only a matter of time before the paralysis in the Federal Courts of the Judicial Branch begins to have an impact on the cases brought by the litigants of the city, because the amparo is an instrument to which they resort in case they do not obtain a favorable resolution for their case in the courts of common jurisdiction. [email protected]