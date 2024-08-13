Julián Álvarez is now officially a new player for Atlético de Madrid in Spain. The Argentine striker, who left Manchester City for a transfer fee of around 75 million euros and who could add 20 million more if he meets several agreed objectives, will be tied to the Spanish team at least until June 30, 2029.
On the other hand, his teammate in the Argentine national team and also a competitor for the position, Lautaro Martinez, renewed his contract with the Inter Milanuntil 2029, where he has already won seven titles and played in a UEFA Champions League final, being one of the most important players in the squad. How much money does each one earn? Let’s review it.
The forward from Bahia, who was the top scorer in the last Serie A season and named MVP of Calcio, will earn a salary of 9 million euros net per season.
Julian Alvarez will receive a salary in the Atletico Madrid that will be around 7 million euros annually. This amount exceeds the 6.7 million that he received in the Manchester CityHowever, the Spider will now have 100 percent of the rights to his image. Previously, he owned 75 percent of the rights with the English team, while the other 25 percent belonged to the Citizens.
Going specifically to the question, then, Lautaro Martínez earns 2 million euros more per season which is what the “Spider” will add to his new institution. This makes a lot of sense considering that the former Racing player is more than consolidated in his institution, where he has 129 goals in 282 games and is very loved by all the fans and by his teammates, who see him as a true leader.
