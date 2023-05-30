Juventus, salary case: only one fine, no penalties

Seven hundred and eighteen thousand, two hundred and forty euro fine (718,240 thousand euros): this is – ANSA learns – the outcome of the plea bargain on the so-called wage maneuver between the Juventus and the prosecutor’s office of the football federation just endorsed with a sentence by the National Federal Court.

The agreement provides for the waiver of any recourse by the Juventus club on pending matters. The Juve stock on the Stock Exchange jumps to +7%.

The position of Andrea Agnelli has been eliminated. The former Juve president did not want to sign the waiver of the capital gains appeal and will therefore go to trial on 15 June. All the other Juventus managers and former managers have negotiated.

Juventus, seventh and in the Conference League zone

The story ends like this: Juventus therefore discounts -10 at the classification level for the case of capital gains and on the last day of Serie A – on the Udinese field – will play from seventh in the standings (59 points, with +6 on Fiorentina and Turin who can no longer reach it) with Rome (one point ahead and engaged at the Olimpico against Spezia) and Atalanta (+2 and home match against Monza) in the sights. Currently Juve is in the Conference area, if they gain a position it would be in the Europa League. Once the question has been settled in Italy, it will now be a question of understanding any decisions by UEFA.

Juventus: with an agreement made in the interests of the club and shareholders

Juventus Football Club SpA communicates “that it has defined the FIGC procedure no. 336 ph 22-23 with the sports justice bodies for all purposes (relating to the so-called “2019/2020 and 2020/2021 salary maneuvers”, to relations with certain sports agents, as well as to certain alleged “partnership relations” with other clubs) against the imposition of a pecuniary fine of Euro 718,240, 00 and of the waiver of the appeal before the Sports Guarantee College at CONI against the decision issued by the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC on 22 May 2023 in the proceeding relating to the so-called ‘capital gains'”. The FIGC National Federal Tribunal, explains Juventus, “in fact, today adopted Decision 0189/TFNSD-2022-2023 which, by definitively pronouncing it, orders the imposition of the aforementioned pecuniary sanction against the Company following the proposed ‘application of sanctions upon request after referral’ presented by Juventus pursuant to article 127 of the FIGC Sports Justice Code which also contemplates the assumption of the Company’s commitment to waive the presentation of appeals before the Sports Guarantee College at CONI against the decision issued by the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC on 22 May 2023 in the context of referral judgment no. 138/CFA/2022-2023 (procedure no. 233 pf 21-21 relating to the so-called “capital gains”).

In particular, Juventus announces, “The Company, while reaffirming the correctness of its actions and the validity of its defensive arguments, has deemed it appropriate to apply sanctions upon request pursuant to art. 127 CGS in the terms indicated above in the best interest of the Company itself, its shareholders and all stakeholders (both belonging to the world of sport and not)”. Juventus writes it on its website, in reference to the plea bargaining sentence ratified before the FIGC national federal court for salary manoeuvres”. sure result, putting a firm point and overcoming the state of tension and instability that would inevitably arise from the continuation of disputes with uncertain outcomes and times, also allowing management, the First Team coach and players to concentrate on sports and in particular on the overall planning for next season (both with reference to sporting activities and as regards business relations with sponsors, other commercial and financial counterparts).

Juventus case: Gravina, “rediscovered serenity with a plea deal”

“There is a moment for verification, assessments and judgments but also a moment to decide and look to the future with greater serenity, a moment to think about planning, all in compliance with the rules. This last act is required by our rules “, from the desirable and shared code of sporting justice. I think it is the best result for Italian football to have found a moment of serenity”, he explains Gabriele Gravina, FIGC president, commenting on Juventus’ plea deal on the salary maneuver which saw the Juventus club punished with a fine. “We don’t talk about sports justice in a punctual manner. Our justice is fast, punctual, rigorous. And I believe that within 30 days, with the terms that have been set, it will complete its course”.

